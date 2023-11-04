Tompkins Financial Co. (TMP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.60 on November 15th

Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 27th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 6th.

Tompkins Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 36 years. Tompkins Financial has a payout ratio of 47.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Tompkins Financial to earn $5.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.4%.

TMP opened at $54.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $778.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.03 and a beta of 0.62. Tompkins Financial has a fifty-two week low of $46.85 and a fifty-two week high of $85.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

TMP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Tompkins Financial from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tompkins Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Tompkins Financial from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMP. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tompkins Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Tompkins Financial by 192.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Tompkins Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Tompkins Financial by 86.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Tompkins Financial by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.75% of the company’s stock.

Tompkins Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, time deposits, and IRA products, as well as brokered, reciprocal, and municipal money market deposits.

