Tortoise Investment Management LLC Acquires 790 Shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) by 61.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,070 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in USRT. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 1,703.7% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 2,863.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA USRT opened at $47.82 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.89. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $43.76 and a 1 year high of $56.75. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

