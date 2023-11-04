Tortoise Investment Management LLC Buys 125 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 806 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirabella Financial Services LLP lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 150.5% in the second quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 29,016 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after buying an additional 17,431 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in General Electric during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT bought a new position in General Electric during the second quarter worth about $206,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in General Electric by 7.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 13,186 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in General Electric during the second quarter worth about $233,000. Institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $108.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.82. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $59.57 and a fifty-two week high of $117.96. The firm has a market cap of $118.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.26.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. General Electric had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $17.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 25th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.61%.

GE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of General Electric from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.93.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

