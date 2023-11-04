Tortoise Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 445 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 103.2% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 818.9% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $91.63 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $88.86 and a 52 week high of $100.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.93.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.249 per share. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $2.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

