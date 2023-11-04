Tortoise Investment Management LLC Has $1.15 Million Stake in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:JSCP)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:JSCP – Free Report) by 12.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,462 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF were worth $1,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JSCP. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $21,442,000. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,806,000. WMS Partners LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 33.0% in the first quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 810,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,500,000 after buying an additional 201,132 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,731,000. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,447,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA JSCP opened at $45.43 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.69. JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.83 and a fifty-two week high of $46.65.

The JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (JSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a portfolio of global fixed income securities of varying credit quality, and aims for a duration of three years or less. JSCP was launched on Mar 1, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

