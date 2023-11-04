Tortoise Investment Management LLC Has $161,000 Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,550 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tevis Investment Management boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 2.7% during the second quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 3,294 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.5% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 6,072 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 0.4% during the second quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. now owns 21,281 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 5.2% in the second quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,001 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.2% in the second quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,518 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.45.

In other ConocoPhillips news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 569,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total value of $69,546,516.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,221,360.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other ConocoPhillips news, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 30,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total transaction of $3,813,964.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $735,178.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 569,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total value of $69,546,516.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 18,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,221,360.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 602,049 shares of company stock valued at $73,591,956. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $119.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.66. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $91.53 and a 52-week high of $138.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $120.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.37.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.10). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 17.91%. The firm had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.91 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be given a $0.58 dividend. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 22.30%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

