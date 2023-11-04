Tortoise Investment Management LLC Has $177,000 Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,426 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 5,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 4,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 76.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas raised Mondelez International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Mondelez International from $89.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.53.

Mondelez International Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $68.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $93.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.75 and a 12 month high of $78.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.93 and a 200-day moving average of $71.77.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.82 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 12.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

