Tortoise Investment Management LLC Has $397,000 Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 75.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JDM Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 40,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 79,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,642,000 after buying an additional 3,518 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,399,000. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 160,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,430,000 after buying an additional 4,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 118.8% in the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 71,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,939,000 after buying an additional 38,584 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Up 2.4 %

NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $77.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.81. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $70.61 and a 12 month high of $94.53.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.