Tortoise Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,524 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,798,173,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 121,265.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,530,426 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $892,799,000 after buying an additional 25,509,390 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Comcast by 90,788.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,660,069 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $318,276,000 after buying an additional 7,651,641 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Comcast by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,876,273,000 after buying an additional 7,084,451 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $360,204,000. 82.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CMCSA shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.43.

Comcast Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $43.18 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $178.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.06. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $30.38 and a 12-month high of $47.46.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $30.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.69 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 12.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.13%.

About Comcast

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Further Reading

