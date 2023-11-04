Tortoise Investment Management LLC Purchases 1,405 Shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSC)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSC – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,445 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF were worth $431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $239,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $342,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $553,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $511,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,767,000.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $44.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $413.32 million, a PE ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.97. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $40.83 and a 52 week high of $49.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.77.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (AVSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US small-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVSC was launched on Jan 11, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

