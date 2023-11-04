Tortoise Investment Management LLC Purchases 6,268 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 236.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,915 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 6,268 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $96,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.6% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 53,992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,852 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 12,038 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,067 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 262,161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. 78.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on HBAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Stephens lifted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.30.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Up 2.7 %

HBAN stock opened at $10.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.75. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52 week low of $9.13 and a 52 week high of $15.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 22.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Bancshares

In other Huntington Bancshares news, insider Helga Houston sold 12,280 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total value of $146,991.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 594,564 shares in the company, valued at $7,116,931.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 23,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total transaction of $283,184.13. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 505,910 shares in the company, valued at $6,015,269.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Helga Houston sold 12,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total value of $146,991.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 594,564 shares in the company, valued at $7,116,931.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

(Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

See Also

