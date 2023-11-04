Tortoise Investment Management LLC Raises Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 185.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 108,111.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 193,168,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,397,725,000 after buying an additional 192,989,515 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $3,436,543,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 69,466.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 97,976,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,810,935,000 after buying an additional 97,835,283 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 1,032,852,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,539,567,000 after buying an additional 22,751,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Snider Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 9,477.3% during the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 14,448,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,956,000 after buying an additional 14,297,496 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Performance

NYSE:BAC opened at $28.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.65. The stock has a market cap of $224.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.96, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.38. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $24.96 and a 1-year high of $38.60.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.13 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 26.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Bank of America from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Bank of America from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Bank of America from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.37.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

