Tortoise Investment Management LLC Raises Position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Free Report) by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,358 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 17,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 61,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 7.8% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 21,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 81.4% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 185,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,648,000 after purchasing an additional 83,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 89,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 4,463 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FREL opened at $23.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $937.06 million, a P/E ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 0.91. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a one year low of $21.24 and a one year high of $28.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.22.

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (FREL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI\u002FReal Estate 25-25 index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US REIT and real estate companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FREL was launched on Feb 2, 2015 and is managed by Fidelity.

