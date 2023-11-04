Tortoise Investment Management LLC Raises Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 19.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,741 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,324,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,979,760,000 after acquiring an additional 314,349 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 533,336.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 19,059,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,938,609,000 after acquiring an additional 19,056,108 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,867,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,094,159,000 after acquiring an additional 159,964 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,059,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,411,740,000 after acquiring an additional 3,691,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter worth about $3,416,206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

LLY opened at $567.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $538.85 billion, a PE ratio of 78.95, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $569.78 and a 200-day moving average of $492.31. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $309.20 and a 52 week high of $629.97.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.13. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 22.01%. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.87%.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.13, for a total transaction of $1,584,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,696,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,181,026,862.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 1,148 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.98, for a total value of $678,445.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,586,004.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,000 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.13, for a total value of $1,584,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,696,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,181,026,862.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 907,655 shares of company stock valued at $21,078,714,805 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LLY. Bank of America upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Barclays upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $557.96.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

