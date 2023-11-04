Tortoise Investment Management LLC Raises Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,029 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 70.6% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 376.9% during the first quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in PepsiCo by 55.8% during the first quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,529,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

PEP stock opened at $166.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $229.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.55. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $155.83 and a one year high of $196.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.88.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $23.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.41 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 58.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PEP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.14.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

