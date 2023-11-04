Tortoise Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 28.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,958 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 99.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after buying an additional 18,336 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC bought a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $703,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp increased its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 68.1% in the second quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mattern Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 1,630.1% in the first quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 287,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,224,000 after buying an additional 271,001 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF stock opened at $40.58 on Friday. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.48 and a fifty-two week high of $43.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.35.

About Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

