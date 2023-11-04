Tortoise Investment Management LLC Sells 320 Shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,481,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,206 shares during the period. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,696,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,798,000 after acquiring an additional 458,155 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,637,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,877,000 after purchasing an additional 827,324 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,180,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,432,000 after purchasing an additional 93,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,069,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,093,000 after purchasing an additional 136,891 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

BATS NULV opened at $33.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.18. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $25.49 and a 52-week high of $30.70.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

