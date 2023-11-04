Tourmaline Bio (NASDAQ:TRML) Now Covered by Analysts at Guggenheim

Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Tourmaline Bio (NASDAQ:TRML – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Tourmaline Bio in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. They set an overweight rating and a $65.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ TRML opened at $16.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 2.26. Tourmaline Bio has a 1 year low of $8.90 and a 1 year high of $32.90.

In related news, CEO Sandeep Chidambar Kulkarni acquired 4,650 shares of Tourmaline Bio stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.68 per share, with a total value of $49,662.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 720,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,697,449.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Aaron Kantoff acquired 7,500 shares of Tourmaline Bio stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.86 per share, with a total value of $88,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $538,337.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sandeep Chidambar Kulkarni acquired 4,650 shares of Tourmaline Bio stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.68 per share, with a total value of $49,662.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 720,735 shares in the company, valued at $7,697,449.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 32,950 shares of company stock valued at $429,752 in the last quarter. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

talaris therapeutics is a late-clinical stage biotechnology company based in boston, ma and louisville, ky. talaris is developing transformative cell therapies with the potential to eliminate the burden of chronic immunosuppression for organ transplant recipients as well as induce durable remissions in patients with severe auto-immune and immune-mediated disorders.

