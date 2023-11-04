Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.58

Trilogy Metals Inc. (TSE:TMQ – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.58 and last traded at C$0.62, with a volume of 17850 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.61.

Separately, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Trilogy Metals from C$1.75 to C$1.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.25, a current ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of C$98.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.70.

Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 11th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01). Equities analysts forecast that Trilogy Metals Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 448,217 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

