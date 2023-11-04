Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Shares Bought by abrdn plc

abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 384,263 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,696 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned 0.16% of Trimble worth $20,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Trimble by 319,324.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 77,939,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,126,122,000 after acquiring an additional 77,915,200 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trimble by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,575,624 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,989,305,000 after purchasing an additional 342,426 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Trimble by 2.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,092,648 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $529,057,000 after purchasing an additional 218,688 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in Trimble by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,088,186 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $408,939,000 after buying an additional 26,670 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Trimble by 131.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,550,902 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $290,979,000 after buying an additional 3,155,709 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Trimble alerts:

Trimble Stock Performance

Shares of TRMB opened at $42.41 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.72. Trimble Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.57 and a 12-month high of $62.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of 31.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. Trimble had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The company had revenue of $993.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.08 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TRMB. StockNews.com raised Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Trimble from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Trimble from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Trimble from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Trimble from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trimble currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.86.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Trimble

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Trimble news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total value of $125,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 209,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,564,151.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Peter Large sold 1,020 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $54,060.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,028. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 2,500 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total transaction of $125,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 209,856 shares in the company, valued at $10,564,151.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,040 shares of company stock valued at $528,745 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About Trimble

(Free Report)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.