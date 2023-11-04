Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.55 to $0.63 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.69.

NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $42.41 on Friday. Trimble has a 1-year low of $39.57 and a 1-year high of $62.40. The company has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of 31.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $993.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.08 million. Trimble had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 12.87%. On average, equities analysts predict that Trimble will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TRMB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Trimble from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Trimble from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Trimble from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Trimble from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Trimble from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trimble has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.86.

In other news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 212,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,679,580. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Trimble news, SVP Peter Large sold 1,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $54,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,076 shares in the company, valued at $110,028. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 3,000 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 212,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,679,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,040 shares of company stock worth $528,745 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Trimble by 86,928.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,426,266 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $223,792,000 after acquiring an additional 4,421,180 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Trimble by 283.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,530,548 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $279,625,000 after buying an additional 4,089,901 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Trimble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,931,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Trimble by 131.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,550,902 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $290,979,000 after buying an additional 3,155,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Trimble by 113.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,946,710 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $153,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,650 shares in the last quarter. 90.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

