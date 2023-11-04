Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TRIB opened at $0.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.83. Trinity Biotech has a 1 year low of $0.42 and a 1 year high of $1.41.

Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. Trinity Biotech had a negative net margin of 46.51% and a negative return on equity of 870.11%. The firm had revenue of $13.90 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Trinity Biotech will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Trinity Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Trinity Biotech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Trinity Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Whitefort Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Trinity Biotech by 1,067.8% in the 1st quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP now owns 409,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 374,449 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trinity Biotech by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,503,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 34,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Biotech plc acquires, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease; sexually transmitted diseases consisting syphilis and herpes; SARS-CoV-2; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.

