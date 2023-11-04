TRON (TRX) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $7.01 Billion

TRON (TRX) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 4th. In the last week, TRON has traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. TRON has a market cap of $7.01 billion and approximately $188.07 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TRON coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0978 or 0.00000281 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002253 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001284 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001049 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000030 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000887 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001302 BTC.

About TRON

TRON uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 88,760,161,616 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,659,264 coins. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@tronfoundation. TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRON’s official website is tron.network.

Buying and Selling TRON

According to CryptoCompare, “Tron (TRX) is a decentralized blockchain platform that offers high scalability and availability for decentralized applications (DApps). It has a native cryptocurrency, TRX, which was originally an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. Tron aims to create a decentralized internet and its infrastructure, and supports smart contracts with a number of decentralized apps built on top of its network. Its decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem has billions in total value locked. The Tron network uses a delegated Proof-of-Stake (dPoS) algorithm, with TRX token holders delegating transaction validation to 27 “super representatives.” Tron was created by Justin Sun and launched in 2017, migrating to its own blockchain in 2018. TRX is used to pay for transaction fees on the Tron blockchain, can be staked for earnings, and is used in the Tron DeFi ecosystem for financial services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

