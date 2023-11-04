TrueFi Price Hits $0.0407 (TRU)

TrueFi (TRU) traded 9.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 4th. One TrueFi token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0407 or 0.00000117 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TrueFi has a market cap of $43.64 million and approximately $6.72 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, TrueFi has traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TrueFi Profile

TrueFi’s total supply is 1,198,450,773 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,071,203,485 tokens. TrueFi’s official website is truefi.io. The official message board for TrueFi is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079. The Reddit community for TrueFi is https://reddit.com/r/trusttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @truefidao.

TrueFi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi (TRU) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. TrueFi has a current supply of 1,198,450,773.1551602 with 1,071,203,485.0731033 in circulation. The last known price of TrueFi is 0.04043992 USD and is up 7.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 82 active market(s) with $5,628,455.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://truefi.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

