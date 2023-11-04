Truist Financial Cuts Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Price Target to $155.00

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial from $158.00 to $155.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and issued a $167.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $149.65.

TTWO opened at $138.91 on Tuesday. Take-Two Interactive Software has a one year low of $90.00 and a one year high of $153.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.68.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 22.17% and a positive return on equity of 3.04%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 512,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,757,000 after buying an additional 5,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 41,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,396,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

