Truist Financial Lowers Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) Price Target to $12.00

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Free Report) had its target price cut by Truist Financial from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Denny’s from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Denny’s in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Denny’s in a report on Monday, July 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Denny’s from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Denny’s in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.33.

Shares of NASDAQ DENN opened at $9.17 on Tuesday. Denny’s has a fifty-two week low of $8.11 and a fifty-two week high of $13.13. The company has a market cap of $486.74 million, a PE ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.34.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $114.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.86 million. Denny’s had a net margin of 6.35% and a negative return on equity of 88.90%. Denny’s’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Denny’s will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John C. Miller sold 7,909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total transaction of $83,123.59. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 970,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,196,980.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Denny’s news, Director John C. Miller sold 7,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total value of $83,123.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 970,217 shares in the company, valued at $10,196,980.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Miller sold 6,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $62,538.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 963,634 shares in the company, valued at $9,154,523. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,492 shares of company stock valued at $1,010,512 in the last three months. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Denny’s in the 4th quarter valued at $12,380,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Denny’s by 152.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,166,947 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306,913 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Denny’s during the second quarter worth about $7,813,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Denny’s by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,407,016 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,959,000 after purchasing an additional 510,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Denny’s during the 1st quarter worth about $5,321,000. 84.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates franchised full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's and Keke's Breakfast Cafe brand in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Denny's and Other. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in July 2002.

