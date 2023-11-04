Truist Financial Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Truist Financial restated their buy rating on shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a $305.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PSA. StockNews.com started coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Saturday, October 21st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued an overweight rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a buy rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Public Storage from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. They set an equal weight rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Public Storage currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $299.83.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Public Storage

Public Storage Stock Performance

Shares of Public Storage stock opened at $253.27 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $264.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $279.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $233.18 and a 52 week high of $316.48.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by ($1.01). The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Public Storage had a return on equity of 34.76% and a net margin of 45.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Public Storage will post 16.74 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Public Storage

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Camden National Bank boosted its position in Public Storage by 38.0% during the third quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 33,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,887,000 after purchasing an additional 9,284 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 76,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,067,000 after buying an additional 3,058 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 218,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,452,000 after buying an additional 3,772 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC grew its stake in Public Storage by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Public Storage by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 46,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. 78.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Public Storage Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At June 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 2,888 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 206 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels:SHUR), which owned 266 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.