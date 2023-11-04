Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Given New $28.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Piper Sandler from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trupanion in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trupanion currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.75.

Shares of Trupanion stock opened at $26.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Trupanion has a fifty-two week low of $18.45 and a fifty-two week high of $69.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.66.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.09. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 6.03% and a negative return on equity of 20.32%. The firm had revenue of $270.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Trupanion will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael Doak sold 8,688 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total transaction of $260,553.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,921.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Trupanion by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,986,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,899,000 after purchasing an additional 57,855 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in Trupanion by 159.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,232,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988,386 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Trupanion by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,719,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,734,000 after acquiring an additional 325,354 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its position in Trupanion by 122.8% in the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,601,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,710,000 after acquiring an additional 882,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Trupanion by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,405,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,279,000 after acquiring an additional 9,488 shares in the last quarter.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

