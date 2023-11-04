Twin Capital Management Inc. Buys 2,416 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,864 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,416 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 29.3% during the second quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 46,115 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after buying an additional 10,442 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in CVS Health by 18.4% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 12,815 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 31.9% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 2,416 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the second quarter worth $327,000. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 8.2% in the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 236,497 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $16,349,000 after purchasing an additional 17,951 shares during the period. 75.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS Health Stock Up 0.9 %

CVS stock opened at $70.25 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.41 and a fifty-two week high of $104.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $90.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.58.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $89.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th were paid a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on CVS Health from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on CVS Health from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 1st. TheStreet raised CVS Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on CVS Health from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Edward Jones cut CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.59.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

