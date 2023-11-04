Twin Capital Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Twin Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,087 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,240 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $1,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Amdocs in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in Amdocs in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Amdocs by 106.4% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DOX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Amdocs from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amdocs in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

Amdocs Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DOX opened at $82.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.68. Amdocs Limited has a 52 week low of $78.38 and a 52 week high of $99.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.42 and a 200 day moving average of $90.17.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 17.60%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amdocs Profile

(Free Report)

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.