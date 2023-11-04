Twin Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Twin Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,743 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in FedEx during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in FedEx during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in FedEx during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in FedEx during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on FedEx from $270.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on FedEx from $275.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on FedEx in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their target price on FedEx from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on FedEx from $284.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.54.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total value of $3,447,121.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $885,281. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $247.10 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $154.10 and a 1 year high of $270.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $252.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $245.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.84. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $21.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 18.14 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.73%.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Articles

