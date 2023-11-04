Twin Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Twin Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 73.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,909 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 27,666 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 118.8% in the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Avion Wealth grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1,830.8% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 251 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 6,001 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.40, for a total transaction of $662,510.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,785,281.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other QUALCOMM news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 27,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.23, for a total value of $3,166,137.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 241,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,330,211.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 6,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.40, for a total value of $662,510.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,785,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,963 shares of company stock worth $4,166,358. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QCOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.14.

View Our Latest Analysis on QCOM

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $119.52 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $101.47 and a fifty-two week high of $139.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.18.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 37.85% and a net margin of 20.19%. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 49.84%.

About QUALCOMM

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.