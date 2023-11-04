Twin Capital Management Inc. Decreases Position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Twin Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,066 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $1,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Equity Residential by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,457,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,487,454,000 after buying an additional 878,998 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Equity Residential in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,822,309,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Equity Residential by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,983,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,515,182,000 after buying an additional 1,269,082 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Equity Residential by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,062,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,083,773,000 after buying an additional 1,415,255 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,912,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $474,727,000 after purchasing an additional 566,203 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EQR shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Equity Residential from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.87.

Equity Residential Trading Up 2.8 %

NYSE EQR opened at $55.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $21.88 billion, a PE ratio of 30.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.86. Equity Residential has a one year low of $52.57 and a one year high of $69.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.82.

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th were paid a $0.6625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 25th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 147.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equity Residential

In other Equity Residential news, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 2,500 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.04, for a total value of $165,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 22,844 shares in the company, valued at $1,508,617.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Equity Residential

(Free Report)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 304 properties consisting of 80,212 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

