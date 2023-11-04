Twin Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Twin Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 990 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in Fastenal by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 798,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,071,000 after acquiring an additional 120,350 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fastenal by 2,538.1% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ bought a new position in Fastenal in the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fastenal in the 1st quarter worth about $284,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Fastenal by 108.1% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 403,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,789,000 after purchasing an additional 209,475 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FAST opened at $59.80 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.51 and a 200 day moving average of $56.28. The company has a market capitalization of $34.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.13. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $45.70 and a 1-year high of $60.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 15.57%. Fastenal’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fastenal will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 26th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 25th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.35%.

In other Fastenal news, Director Reyne K. Wisecup sold 19,564 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.78, for a total value of $1,110,843.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,135,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 63,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total transaction of $3,625,123.68. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Reyne K. Wisecup sold 19,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.78, for a total value of $1,110,843.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,135,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on FAST. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Fastenal from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Stephens downgraded Fastenal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC assumed coverage on Fastenal in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Fastenal from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fastenal in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.71.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

