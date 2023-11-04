Twin Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Twin Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,905 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,230 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $2,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 2nd quarter worth $695,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 2nd quarter worth $10,008,000. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 14,876 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Trade Desk stock opened at $79.08 on Friday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a one year low of $39.43 and a one year high of $91.85. The company has a market cap of $38.77 billion, a PE ratio of 304.17, a P/E/G ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.72.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $464.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.21 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 7.46%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.74, for a total value of $221,146.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,783,378.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Trade Desk news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.94, for a total value of $5,620,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,209,221 shares in the company, valued at $90,619,021.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.74, for a total value of $221,146.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,783,378.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 439,401 shares of company stock valued at $35,087,773 over the last three months. 10.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TTD shares. Benchmark lifted their price target on Trade Desk from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. New Street Research upgraded Trade Desk from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $77.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.36.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

