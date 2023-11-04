Twin Capital Management Inc. Grows Stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 100,409.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,955,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $281,262,000 after buying an additional 2,953,044 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 683.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,957,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $251,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579,717 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 372.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,218,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537,136 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 38.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,426,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $325,990,000 after purchasing an additional 953,613 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 81.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,527,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $144,111,000 after purchasing an additional 683,810 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OMC. StockNews.com began coverage on Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Omnicom Group from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Omnicom Group to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Macquarie lowered their price target on Omnicom Group from $96.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $109.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.25.

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

Shares of OMC stock opened at $77.65 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.10. The company has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.84 and a 12-month high of $99.23.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 40.01% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.24, for a total transaction of $37,472.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,581.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

