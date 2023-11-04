Twin Capital Management Inc. Has $1.19 Million Stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Twin Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 609 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Centene were worth $1,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Centene by 79,760.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 460,150,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,037,178,000 after buying an additional 459,574,702 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Centene by 84,741.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 225,379,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,483,403,000 after buying an additional 225,114,221 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Centene by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,959,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,146,573,000 after buying an additional 4,839,483 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Centene by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,841,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,412,000 after buying an additional 473,747 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Centene in the 4th quarter valued at $713,235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Centene from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Centene from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Centene from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $79.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Centene in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.39.

Centene Price Performance

NYSE CNC opened at $69.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.49. Centene Co. has a 52 week low of $60.83 and a 52 week high of $87.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.12.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.45. Centene had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 1.63%. The firm had revenue of $38.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Centene Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

