Twin Capital Management Inc. Has $1.57 Million Stock Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Twin Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,447 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 944 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $1,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of STT. McAdam LLC boosted its position in State Street by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 6,404 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in State Street by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,413 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its position in State Street by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 29,178 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in State Street by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 733 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in State Street by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,119 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at State Street

In other news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,886 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total transaction of $797,907.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 145,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,799,234.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

STT has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group lowered State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 16th. Citigroup cut their price target on State Street from $82.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Bank of America cut their price target on State Street from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on State Street from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.50.

Shares of STT stock opened at $67.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. State Street Co. has a twelve month low of $62.78 and a twelve month high of $94.74. The company has a market capitalization of $20.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.53.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.54). State Street had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

