Twin Capital Management Inc. Has $2.24 Million Holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Twin Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,099 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 772 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $2,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 69.5% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 9,764 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 4,003 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,962,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 18.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 52.9% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 63,270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,557,000 after purchasing an additional 21,878 shares during the period. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Stephanie C. Bush sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total transaction of $363,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $731,982.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 6,008 shares of company stock valued at $436,037 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of HIG opened at $74.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.25 and a 12-month high of $79.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.51.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.34. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This is a positive change from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 23.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.07.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

