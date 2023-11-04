Twin Capital Management Inc. Has $2.50 Million Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Twin Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 840 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.36.

Duke Energy Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of DUK opened at $90.28 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.75. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $83.06 and a 52-week high of $106.43. The company has a market cap of $69.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.50, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.45.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 5.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. Analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 261.15%.

About Duke Energy

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.