Twin Capital Management Inc. Purchases 435 Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 47,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in WestRock were worth $1,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WestRock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of WestRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of WestRock by 203.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Management Inc. raised its position in shares of WestRock by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Management Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in shares of WestRock by 110.9% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on WRK. StockNews.com began coverage on WestRock in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on WestRock from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on WestRock from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on WestRock from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WestRock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.57.

WestRock Price Performance

Shares of WRK opened at $37.86 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. WestRock has a 12 month low of $26.84 and a 12 month high of $39.30.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.39. WestRock had a positive return on equity of 8.75% and a negative net margin of 6.82%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that WestRock will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

WestRock Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a $0.3025 dividend. This is an increase from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -19.86%.

WestRock Profile

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in four segments, Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

