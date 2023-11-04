Twin Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 44,079 Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Twin Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 44,079 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,256,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter valued at about $10,858,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.8% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 730,480 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $20,811,000 after buying an additional 20,012 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 14.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 18,827 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 2,429 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.4% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 209,632 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,972,000 after buying an additional 8,921 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WBA. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.15.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

WBA opened at $22.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.19, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.14 and a twelve month high of $42.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.88.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $35.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.81 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.31% and a negative net margin of 2.21%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently -53.78%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

