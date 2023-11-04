Twin Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Twin Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,795 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VRTX. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,421 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,993 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 550 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 461 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 243 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $91,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,901 shares in the company, valued at $1,462,875. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 12,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.00, for a total value of $4,847,788.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 22,425 shares in the company, valued at $8,386,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $91,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,901 shares in the company, valued at $1,462,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,466 shares of company stock worth $14,285,655. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

VRTX stock opened at $376.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $97.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.45. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $282.21 and a 1 year high of $381.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 3.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $355.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $347.84.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 35.40%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VRTX shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $384.00 to $399.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $372.52.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

