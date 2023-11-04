Twin Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Twin Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,018 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,123 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GILD. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 41.9% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $81.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.85. The stock has a market cap of $101.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.32. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.87 and a fifty-two week high of $89.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.30). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.03% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The firm had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GILD. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. HSBC began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.33.

In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,320,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $115,561.99. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,130 shares in the company, valued at $5,399,308.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,003 shares in the company, valued at $8,320,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

