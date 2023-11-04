Twin Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,002 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Twin Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,002 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Corteva by 0.7% during the first quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Corteva by 7.1% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Corteva by 4.9% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Corteva by 2.8% during the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 6,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

Corteva Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CTVA opened at $50.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.20. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.21 and a 1-year high of $68.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.02. Corteva had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Corteva news, CFO David J. Anderson bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.97 per share, for a total transaction of $105,940.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,459,364.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Corteva from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Corteva from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Corteva from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group raised shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Corteva from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.16.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CTVA

Corteva Profile

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.