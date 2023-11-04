Twin Capital Management Inc. Sells 102 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Twin Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,687 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in ServiceNow by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 875 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in ServiceNow by 728.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,921 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in ServiceNow by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,499,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NOW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $665.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $657.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on ServiceNow from $549.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $613.77.

ServiceNow Price Performance

NOW opened at $606.76 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $568.01 and a 200 day moving average of $544.02. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $351.25 and a 52-week high of $614.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $124.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.60, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.99.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 519 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.97, for a total transaction of $283,877.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,584.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,178 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $581.00, for a total transaction of $684,418.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,603,844. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 519 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.97, for a total value of $283,877.43. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,293,584.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,989 shares of company stock worth $10,211,158 in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

