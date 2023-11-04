Twin Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,646 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Twin Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,646 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $2,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Evergy by 201,851.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,428,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,879,477,000 after purchasing an additional 93,382,579 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Evergy by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,339,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,093,000 after acquiring an additional 509,404 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Evergy by 10.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,874,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356,321 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Evergy by 3,322.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,433,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,693,000 after acquiring an additional 10,128,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Evergy by 2.9% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,181,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,684,000 after acquiring an additional 146,937 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

Evergy Stock Performance

Shares of Evergy stock opened at $51.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.55. Evergy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.92 and a 52 week high of $65.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 12.97%. Evergy’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on EVRG shares. Bank of America upgraded Evergy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered Evergy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Barclays assumed coverage on Evergy in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Evergy from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Evergy from $62.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Evergy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.17.

Evergy Profile

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

