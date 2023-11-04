Twin Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,646 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Twin Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,646 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $2,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Evergy by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Evergy by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Evergy by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Evergy by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 322,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,058,000 after purchasing an additional 71,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Evergy by 1,332.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 374,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,563,000 after acquiring an additional 347,949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on EVRG shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Evergy from $65.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Evergy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Guggenheim cut their price target on Evergy from $62.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Wolfe Research lowered Evergy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Evergy in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.17.

Shares of Evergy stock opened at $51.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.55. Evergy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.92 and a 52 week high of $65.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 12.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

