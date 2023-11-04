Twin Capital Management Inc. Sells 190 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Twin Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $1,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Xylem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in Xylem during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Bangor Savings Bank increased its holdings in Xylem by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Xylem during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in Xylem during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of Xylem stock opened at $96.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Xylem Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.59 and a 12 month high of $118.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.33. The stock has a market cap of $23.37 billion, a PE ratio of 39.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.06.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. Xylem had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 7.29%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Xylem in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer raised Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Melius raised Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Xylem from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xylem presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.36.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

