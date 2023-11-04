Twin Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,889 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Twin Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 71,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,889 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $1,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in Healthpeak Properties by 88.2% during the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 28,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 13,288 shares during the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $454,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $715,000. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $782,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Healthpeak Properties by 198.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 268,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,400,000 after purchasing an additional 178,610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Healthpeak Properties Stock Performance

Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $17.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.09, a PEG ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.38 and its 200 day moving average is $19.94. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.24 and a twelve month high of $28.43.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:PEAK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.32). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $556.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.98%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 272.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PEAK shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PEAK

About Healthpeak Properties

(Free Report)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.